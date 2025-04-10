Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,401,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,473,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

