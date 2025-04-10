Covestor Ltd Acquires 673 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 712,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,679. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

