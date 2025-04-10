Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BWX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

