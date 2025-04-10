Covestor Ltd Buys 113 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $502.45. The stock had a trading volume of 430,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

