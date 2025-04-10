Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

NYSE DLB traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,264. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

