Covestor Ltd Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Kyndryl makes up about 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kyndryl by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 128,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,383. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

