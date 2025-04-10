Covestor Ltd Has $318,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Salesforce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,593,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 628,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $8.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.80. The stock had a trading volume of 984,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

