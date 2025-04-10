Covestor Ltd Has $576,000 Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 278,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,134,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 200,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,508. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,600. The trade was a 71.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684,739 shares of company stock valued at $326,958,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

