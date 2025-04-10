Covestor Ltd Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.05. 379,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

