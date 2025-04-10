Covestor Ltd Purchases 996 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE BROS traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 952,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,086. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 169.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

