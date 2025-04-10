Covestor Ltd Sells 176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $17.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,445,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,141,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.14. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.68.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

