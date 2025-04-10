Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,977 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 11.01% of Criteo worth $240,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 80.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Criteo by 263.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 80,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Criteo by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Criteo Stock Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

