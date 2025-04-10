Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. 448,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.83. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc bought 8,143,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

