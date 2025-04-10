D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 23,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.60. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,607.41. This trade represents a 27.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 126.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 340.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

