D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
