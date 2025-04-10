Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $314,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

NYSE:DHR opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

