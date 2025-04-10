Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.12. 152,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,028,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $899.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

