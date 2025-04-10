Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.91 and last traded at $94.03. 1,315,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,295,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Datadog Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.81, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 450.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

