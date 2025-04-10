Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

