DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $69,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in DexCom by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 94,877 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,159,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

