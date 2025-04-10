DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 19.9 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,034.48. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

