Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.5% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

DFIC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

