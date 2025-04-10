Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 5.9% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 168.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.