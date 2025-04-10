Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.22. 560,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 689,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.85 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 40.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 11,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 302,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,471 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.