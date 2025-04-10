Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.05 and last traded at $110.46. Approximately 878,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 680,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

