Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.05 and last traded at $110.46. Approximately 878,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 680,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 8.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.