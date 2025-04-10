Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $26.41. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 4,758,554 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $990.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 208,503 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

