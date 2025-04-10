Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $10.92. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 151,394,777 shares.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 33.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
