Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $10.92. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 151,394,777 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 33.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,744 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 141,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

