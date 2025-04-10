Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.01. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 11,321,118 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 18.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
