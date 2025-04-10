Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.01. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 11,321,118 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 18.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

