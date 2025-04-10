Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $8.98. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 95,451,252 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 23.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
