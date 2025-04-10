Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $8.98. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 95,451,252 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 23.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

