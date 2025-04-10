Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $8.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 47,126,825 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
