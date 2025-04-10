Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $8.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 47,126,825 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

