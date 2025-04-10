Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.57 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

