Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

DFH stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

