DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 775,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 19.0 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.