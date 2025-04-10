DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,504 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

