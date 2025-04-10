DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

DT Midstream Trading Down 3.7 %

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 186,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,948. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. DT Midstream has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $114.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after purchasing an additional 564,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 403,730 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

