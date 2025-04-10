DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,454. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,768.75. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $67,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9,327.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

