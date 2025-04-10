Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 185,717 shares of company stock worth $3,064,441 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

