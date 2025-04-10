Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $95.42.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

