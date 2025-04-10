Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,908 Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BFST shares. Hovde Group raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $669.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

