Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $339,000 in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.36%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.