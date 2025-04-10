Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This represents a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,166.46. This trade represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647 in the last three months. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontier Group Trading Up 23.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $927.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

