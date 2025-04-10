Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,748,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,086 shares of company stock worth $42,621 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.