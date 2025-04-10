Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.38.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

