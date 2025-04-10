Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 58,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,425,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

The company has a market cap of $789.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 over the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 566,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 440,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,408,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 518,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

