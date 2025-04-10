Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,115,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 9.2 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $224.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.61 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.