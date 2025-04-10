EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $175.00 target price on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

