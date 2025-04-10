eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Trading Down 2.8 %

eGain stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.50. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eGain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

