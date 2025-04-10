Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Elevance Health stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.13. 303,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,559. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.71.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

