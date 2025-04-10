Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Embraer were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17,140.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,313,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 334,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

