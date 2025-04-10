Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $51,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

